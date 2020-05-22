TYLER, Texas — Lots of families have suffered because of the novel coronavirus, but hundreds of people in East Texas have recovered after being infected.

Doug Hill wants to use his recovery as a chance to educate others.

“I had my first symptoms on March the 10th,” Hill recalled Thursday, “and it was April the 10th before I was really cleared for going outside.”

Hill said he caught COVID-19 during an evening out with the friends in his wine club. He sat next to someone who had been on a trip to Mexico and brought the virus back with them. They were asymptomatic at the time.

“Probably the hardest point was when I first got symptoms,” Hill said. “The next day, the people I had gone to wine club with were in the hospital in ICU on ventilators. And I was with them five days previously and was now feeling bad. That was scary. And it was scary because it was still five days before I could get a test. There were just no tests available.”

But Hill would end up better than many patients diagnosed with COVID-19. “I had very mild symptoms,” he noted. “I was lucky.”

But that is not to say recovering was easy. Even though his symptoms had dissipated by the time his test results came back, he had to quarantine for at least two weeks. His wife, Cathy, is a nurse practitioner, so she divided their condo into his part and hers and sealed off his half.

“She couldn’t go to work because I had tested positive,” Hill said. “So, she was out of work for five weeks until we were cleared. She never has gotten the virus, that’s how good she is at separating the house, cleansing procedures.”

He tested negative on April 3, but doctors advised him to spend one more week in isolation before returning to daily life. Getting outside again meant Hill could play golf again, his favorite activity in retirement. During his quarantine, he would step out on his balcony and talk to his friends as they played on the course below. He also got to spend time again with his four grandchildren.

“That was really one of the fun days,” he recalled. “You know, not seeing your grandkids is a tough thing. Once being cleared, we decided to hold a picnic, and went to Cracker Barrel, and, of course, they were in takeout-mode, only.”

The Hills also took a trip to Fredericksburg to go antique shopping. “And it was great to see there—since they’re so tourism-based—that everybody had to wear a mask to go into a store or shop or restaurant,” he stated.

“And then you go through rural Texas on your drives in Hill Country, and the more rural an area is, the less masks you see. It’s amazing. We’re kind of in-between in Tyler. You see some on the older folks, but a lot of folks still don’t wear masks, so I wear one when I’m out, to encourage other people.”

Hill said he took an antibody test recently, and after learning he does possess COVID-19 antibodies, he plans to donate plasma in case it helps someone else survive the illness. But even though he may be immune, he now wears a mask any time he goes out in public and hopes to encourage everyone else to do the same.

“Not everybody gets the serious virus,” he added, “but even the mild version will really disrupt your life.

“For people not to wear a mask, for me, it’s so dangerous. And, of course, my wife being a nurse practitioner, she sees the patients at the hospital coming in, and they’re in real distress.”

Hill also finds safer ways to spend time with his friends. “We don’t get together anymore,” he explained, “because there’s like 12-14 of us that get together. So, that’s too big a group. And everybody, you know, we’re all elderly, so we have a virtual wine club on Zoom, and toast each other through our phones.”