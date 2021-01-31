Tyler man dies after being struck by a vehicle in a 3-car crash

James Lewis Gaylord was out of his vehicle, filling it with gasoline while standing in the roadway when he was hit by a car.

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, a three-vehicle crash on SH 31 east of Tyler left one man, James Lewis Gaylord, 31, of Tyler, dead while was filling up his car on the side of the road.

Troopers arrived on the scene at 11:50 p.m. The investigators' preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2009 Ford Mustang was broke down and partially in the roadway of SH 31 westbound. The driver, Gaylord, was out of his vehicle, filling it with gasoline while standing in the roadway.

At the same time, the driver of a 2013 Mack truck was traveling westbound in the right lane and swerved left to avoid colliding with the disabled vehicle but struck its driver, causing him to strike a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was parked in front of the Ford.

Gaylord was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.

The driver of the Mack truck was identified as Mark Charles Westin, 69, of Gladewater.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Ashley LeeAnn Bishop, 34, of Tyler.