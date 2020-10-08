Tyler man dies in single-vehicle crash near Whitehouse

The crash happened on SH 110, north of Whitehouse.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A man was killed following a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Smith County.

According to DPS, troopers were notified of a crash on SH 110, north of Whitehouse, around 11:52 a.m.

Preliminary investigation reveals that a 2006 Toyota Solar was northbound on SH 110. For an as yet undetermined reason, the Toyota left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The driver of the Toyota, Gary Garner, 61, of Tyler, died at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.