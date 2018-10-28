TYLER — Ray Wolfe, 72, has been driving around Tyler over the weekend while the polls were open to remind people to go vote.

"If you're not satisfied, vote," Ray said. "If you can't vote, you ain't got no complaints so vote today."

Ray said he's doing this because he wants to remind people of the power of voting.

"We need to make changes, let's change, we need something cleaned up let's clean up, we need something fixed, let's fix it, let's do what we got to do," Ray said.

His message is a simple one, to remind people of their civic duty.

"Get out there and vote today is an election day, today is a voting day," Ray said. "Get a friend, get a neighbor but get someone today and go to the polls and vote."

