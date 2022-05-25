Tyler man found guilty of sexually abusing child for roughly 2-year period

In opening statements for the punishment phase, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance asked jurors to give Clinton Harvey a life sentence.

TYLER, Texas — A jury found a Tyler man guilty on Wednesday of continuously sexually abusing a child under the age of 14.

Clinton Wayne Harvey, 44, was found guilty of a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge in connection with raping and inappropriately touching a girl over a two-year period.

Jurors deliberated over the verdict for about 20 minutes Wednesday morning in the 7th District Court. The punishment phase of the trial began soon after the verdict.

In opening statements for the punishment phase, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Richard Vance asked jurors to give Harvey a life sentence.

According to a June 3, 2021 indictment, Harvey sexually abused a young girl from Sept. 1, 2015 to Aug. 26, 2017.

Before the guilty verdict, Vance said the acts Harvey committed against the young girl were not even "animal-like" but "evil."

Vance called Harvey the "least credible human being ever." He asked the jury to reward what's right and find him guilty.

Harvey's defense lawyer told the jury ahead of deliberations that the witness who said Harvey sexually assaulted her was not credible.