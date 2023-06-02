Tyler man gets 18 years in prison for causing crash that killed Waco-area man

The Oct. 2, 2022 wreck on State Highway 110 led to the death of David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to causing an October 2022 wreck that left one man dead and another person injured.

Nicholas Agustin, 20, entered a guilty plea to both intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle on Friday in the 114th District Court.

He was then sentenced to 18 years for the manslaughter charge and 10 years for the assault charge. He will serve both those sentences at the same time, according to judicial records.

The Oct. 2, 2022 wreck on State Highway 110 led to the death of David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022, Agustin was traveling south on State Highway 110 when he lost control, entered the northbound lane and struck a Honda that Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, was driving.

The passenger in Thomas’ vehicle, Lewandowski, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. Thomas was taken to a Tyler hospital with serious injuries at the time.