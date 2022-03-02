Tyler man pleads guilty to trafficking children

The documents state that Johnson was trafficking people between Feb. 1 and Sept. 1 last year.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking children into prostitution over a seven-month period.

Brandon Lee Mon Johnson, 26, entered a guilty plea on Monday in the 7th District Court to charges of trafficking of people, compelling prostitution of a child under 18 and sexual assault of a child, according to judicial records.

He was then sentenced to 40 years for the charges, and he will serve the sentences at the same time.

The Texas Attorney General's Office arrested Johnson on June 3 last year for continuous trafficking of a person.

Johnson was booked into the Smith County Jail and released on a $150,000 bond. He was arrested again on all three charges and was jailed on a $2.2 million bond.

According to indictments, Johnson sexually assaulted a child and made a child become a prostitute on June 2, 2021.

The documents state that Johnson was trafficking people between Feb. 1 and Sept. 1 last year.

He "knowingly traffic(ked) by transporting and enticing and recruiting and harboring and providing a person younger than 18." The information states he caused the people to become victims by making them commit prostitution.