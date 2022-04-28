Tyler man held on nearly $2M following arson arrest

Stanley Wilson, Jr., 36, was taken into custody Wednesday.

A Tyler man is behind bars on a hefty bond after being arrested for arson.

According to Smith County judicial records, Stanley Wilson, Jr., 36, was taken into custody Wednesday on the following charges:

Arson with the intent to damage a habitation/place of worship

Arson reckless damage building/recklessly cause bodily injury or death (X2)

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on $1.8 million bond.