Tyler man held on nearly $2M following arson arrest

Stanley Wilson, Jr., 36, was taken into custody Wednesday.

A Tyler man is behind bars on a hefty bond after being arrested for arson.

According to Smith County judicial records, Stanley Wilson, Jr., 36, was taken into custody Wednesday on the following charges:

  • Arson with the intent to damage a habitation/place of worship
  • Arson reckless damage building/recklessly cause bodily injury or death (X2)

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on $1.8 million bond.

Credit: Smith County Judicial Records

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

