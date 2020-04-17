TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been indicted on an assault charge for allegedly stabbing his friend during an altercation.

Cleggan Ware, 38, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during the March 24 Smith County grand jury session.

He was arrested Feb. 23 after allegedly stabbing a man at 710. S. Kennedy Avenue during an argument that led to an altercation. The victim was reportedly Ware's friend, Tyler Police Department public information officer Andy Erbaugh said.

