TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man, who police say threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and backed his vehicle into her car when she was inside, has been indicted on an aggravated assault charge.

Joshua Allen Cowart, 36, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000, according to the Dec. 5 indictment.

RELATED: Tyler police arrest man who threatened ex-girlfriend, led police on chase at Hobby Lobby

The Tyler Police Department said just after 7 a.m., they got a 911 call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend followed her to work and was acting crazy, according to a police news release.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.