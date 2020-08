Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly sexually assaulted the teenager at her residence in October 2019.

A Tyler man accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl has been indicted for sexual assault of a child.

Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez, 26, was indicted during a July 23 grand jury session. He has been in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond since his June 8 arrest.

