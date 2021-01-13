x
Tyler man involved in armed standoff at motel parking lot pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking

The incident occurred on Dec. 3, 2019, at the Econo Lodge.
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man involved in an armed standoff with law enforcement at a motel parking lot in December 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking. 

Nasir Saleh-Saad Jabr, 36, also known as "Nemo," pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas District Court in Tyler. 

He was arrested on Dec. 3, 2019, following the standoff at the Econo Lodge located at 2631 WNW Loop 323 in Tyler, parking lot. 

