Tyler man killed after being ejected from car

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim approached a curve in the road to the left at an "unsafe speed," and was ejected after his car overturned.

HENDERSON, Texas — Christopher Darnell Harris, 27, of Tyler was killed in a fatal crash on Sunday on SH 64 in Rusk County after he was ejected from his vehicle.

The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that Harris, while driving a 2000 Buick Century, approached a curve in the road to the left at an "unsafe speed," and veered right into a ditch. The car stuck in a culvert and overturned, ejecting Harris.

Judge Jana Enloe pronounced Harris at the scene and he was transported to Garmon Funeral Home in Henderson.