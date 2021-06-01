Tyler man killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man has died following a crash in Van Zandt County Sunday night.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:28 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on SH 64 west of Ben Wheeler.
The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Toyota Yaris, identified as Daniel James Adams, 51, of Tyler, was traveling east on SH 64 in the outside lane. The vehicle drifted off the roadway into the south ditch of SH 64 where it struck several mailboxes and a concrete culvert which caused it to roll several times. The unrestrained driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Adams was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.
The crash remains under investigation.