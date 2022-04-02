Tyler man killed after losing control of vehicle on icy roads near Canton

His vehicle went off the north side of State Highway 64 and through the ditch before striking a tree, DPS said.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man was killed Thursday night after losing control of his vehicle while driving on an icy highway near Canton.

Mickey A. Jones, 43, was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 west on State Highway 64 at an unsafe speed for the road and weather conditions. He lost control and began to spin clockwise, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

His vehicle went off the north side of State Highway 64 and through the ditch before striking a tree, DPS said.