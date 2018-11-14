TYLER — The man known in the area as the "Asian Nazi" on social media is representing himself and pleaded innocent Tuesday in his federal trial in the Eastern District of Texas Texarkana Division.

Heon "Hank" Jong Yoo, 24, of Tyler was deemed a risk to public safety, a flight risk, was involuntarily hospitalized for mental health issues and is representing himself in his upcoming federal trial, according to documents filed in federal court.

Yoo is charged with misrepresenting his citizenship to federally licensed firearms dealers, according to the government's response to Yoo's motion to appeal his detention. The document said Yoo fraudulently used his Texas license to carry permit that was revoked by the Texas Department of Public Safety in September 2016 to bypass required background checks to purchase at least three firearms, according to the document.

Since August, when Yoo began representing himself, he has filed dozens of handwritten motions and other submissions to appeal his detention, have his seized property returned, have a new standby attorney appointed to him, to seek pretrial release, to dismiss the case, to request bail, to claim the U.S. attorneys and law enforcement officials are incompetent and show malice and to seek a change of venue for his trial to Houston instead of East Texas.

A judge denied Yoo's motion for a change of venue. The government responded to Yoo's notice of the court's malicious, vindictive and retaliatory prosecution as baseless and offering no credible contention of fact, according to the document.

Yoo was arrested April 6, 2018, on a federal warrant by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A transcript of Yoo's detention hearing obtained from the public access to court electronic records database indicates Yoo was born in Korea and has been a legal permanent resident since 2009; however, he is not a U.S. citizen.

A Tyler Police Department officer testified during the detention hearing Yoo had more than 20 encounters with the Rutgers University Police Department where he was a student and at least 17 with the University of Connecticut between 2012 and 2015, according to the transcript.

The officer went on to say Yoo had about 20 encounters with the Tyler and the UT Tyler police departments in 2016 and 2017.

The incidents included criminal trespassing, disruptive behavior and threatening violence at the university, department stores and while working as an Uber driver, according to the transcript.

The UT Tyler Police Department testified they received about 22 behavioral incident reports about Yoo's behavior on campus from students, faculty and staff.

"He's made numerous threats I would characterize as hate speech toward certain groups like Jews, Muslims, single unwed mothers and Black Lives Matter," an officer said, according to the transcript. "He made several veterans nervous, going into the Veterans Resource Center and telling them how envious he was of them because they probably got to kill Muslims in their military duties."

The transcript said police were called to a Tyler department store in October 2016 when Yoo was wearing a confederate flag mask and telling customers he was going to kill all the black people in the store.

Police responded to another incident at a Tyler Walmart in November 2016 when Yoo was using offensive language and saying he was a member of an organization that was going to start killing cops, according to the transcript.

The transcript said Yoo also had encounters with the Richland College, Collin College and UT Dallas, Plano, Prosper and Dallas police departments.

An ATF agent testified at the hearing Yoo applied for a Texas license to carry permit in February 2016 and was able to obtain the permit in May 2016 because of Yoo's alleged failure to disclose previous mental health issues and his residency status in the U.S.

The Department of Public Safety sent Yoo a letter informing him his license to carry was revoked in September 2016, but he never surrendered the license, according to the transcript.

"The Medical Advisory Board of the Texas Department of State Health Service had determined that he was not capable of exercising sound judgment with respect to the proper use and storage of a handgun," the document reads.

The Texas Rangers seized his license to carry on Oct. 29, 2017, when they investigated a threat Yoo made.

"The Texas Ranger had to respond due to threats they received that Mr. Yoo was going to travel to kill blacks and Jews...," the transcript reads. "He was evaluated by the crisis intervention officer in the Smith County Sheriff's Office. A warrant was issued and they were taking him to the ETMC for mental health evaluation."

The transcript said involuntary hospitalization was recommended, but no beds were available and Yoo was released.

The document said Yoo also was denied enlistment in the U.S. Army on two occasions.

"The Army considered him not psychologically suited for the position of a U.S. soldier," the transcript reads.

The transcript said medical professionals deemed Yoo a danger to himself and others on numerous occasions.

Yoo was taken to an emergency room in Piscataway, New Jersey, by the Rutgers University Police in 2013, according to the transcript.

"The records show he was brought to the hospital after threatening to shoot his resident counselor, " the document reads. "He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, aggressive homicidal ideation and explosive personality disorder. A certified mental health official deemed him to be a danger to himself, danger to others. He was involuntarily committed to an inpatient facility."

The court transcript said Yoo was taken to Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care Center in 2015, because he was disruptive and was shouting "death to the Middle East."

"He was diagnosed with a mood disorder and deemed by a mental health official to be a danger to himself and to others," the document reads.

Yoo gained notoriety on YouTube with videos of him singing “Dixie” while dressed as a Confederate cavalry member and in interviews espousing his views.

Yoo often gives prominent placement to Nazi, alt-right and Confederate imagery in his videos. He has become popular for videos ranting against the Black Lives Matter movement and a video titled “Sieg Heil Taylor Swift." His social media accounts have since been deleted, but the YouTube videos and interviews with alt-right blogs can still be found online.

Yoo has been held in the Gregg County Jail without bond since April 26 when he was transferred from Smith County.

Yoo's trial began Tuesday in Texarkana with District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III presiding. Jury selection began at 9 a.m., according to the minutes for selection and first day of trial.

The document said court adjourned about 5:40 p.m. Testimony continues Wednesday.

