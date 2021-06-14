Officials searching for Tyler man who went missing at Grand Canyon

Charles Lyon, 49, was last seen at the Best Western in Tusayan, Arizona, on Thursday, June 10.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The National Parks Service is searching for a Tyler man who went missing at the Grand Canyon.

He stands 6'3 and weighs approximately 177 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

News Release: Missing Person Search Initiated at South Rim of Grand Canyon

Charles Lyon was last seen at the Best Western hotel in Tusayan, Arizona on June 10. Anyone who may have seen or talked to Charles Lyon to please call or text NPS ISB at 888-653-0009. pic.twitter.com/jrsy46RIuV — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) June 14, 2021

Officials say Lyon's vehicle was found abandoned on the South Rim of the the Grand Canyon near Lipan Point on Friday, June 11. He is believed to be traveling alone and it's unclear what he could be wearing.