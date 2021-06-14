Officials searching for Tyler man who went missing at Grand Canyon

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The National Parks Service is searching for a Tyler man who went missing at the Grand Canyon.
According to the NPS, Charles Lyon, 49, was last seen at the Best Western in Tusayan, Arizona, on Thursday, June 10.
He stands 6'3 and weighs approximately 177 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Lyon's vehicle was found abandoned on the South Rim of the the Grand Canyon near Lipan Point on Friday, June 11. He is believed to be traveling alone and it's unclear what he could be wearing.
If you have any information on Lyon's whereabouts, please call or txt the NPS at (888) 653-0009.