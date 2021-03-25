x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Tyler man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Cory Jsamard Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Cory Jsamard Ford, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. 

According to information presented in court, between Jan. 23, 2020, and Feb. 5, 2020, Ford distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ford with federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 2, 2020. 

Under federal statutes, Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison. 

RELATED: POLICE: East Texas man arrested after pinning 10-year-old son down in front yard

RELATED: Henderson County man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sexual abuse