Tyler man pleads guilty to drug trafficking

Cory Jsamard Ford faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Cory Jsamard Ford, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to information presented in court, between Jan. 23, 2020, and Feb. 5, 2020, Ford distributed cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ford with federal drug trafficking crimes on Nov. 2, 2020.