Through the hard work of two good samaritans, a baby deer is now alive and well.

Brian Ballard, of Tyler, and his family were on the lake when he noticed the fawn underwater and lifeless. He and another person administered CPR on the animal and the deer was revived, according to a video shown on Ballard's wife Liz's Facebook page.

How sweet is this!!! Brian rescued a baby deer at the lake. She was lifeless under water. God is good!!! Posted by Liz Ballard on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

