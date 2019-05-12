TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a shooting that killed one person and left two injured.

Treyvon Dewayne Maddox, 19, pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter and received his sentence Wednesday. Judge Christi Kennedy of the 114th District Court assessed the sentence. Maddox waived his right to a jury trial.

Police said Maddox fired shots at a family gathering April 20 in the 4800 block of Tidwell Drive, killing Keydunta Devor Barrett, 20, and injuring two others, according to a news release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

