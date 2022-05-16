Tyler man sentenced to 15 years for sexually assaulting teenage girl

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who was found guilty of inappropriately touching a teenage girl was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.
Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez, 28, was arrested June 8, 2020 on a sexual assault of a child charge.
Last week, Gomez-Gonzalez entered a not guilty plea and following a jury trial, he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday. The jury also issued a $10,000 fine, according to court records.
An arrest warrant affidavit states Gomez-Gonzalez sexually assaulted the teenager at her residence in October 2019.
The teen later told her mom, who confronted Gomez-Gonzalez over the phone. He denied doing anything to the girl, but later stated, “I don’t know why it happened," the affidavit said.
He also told others it wasn't his fault, but later recanted and asked for forgiveness, according to the affidavit.