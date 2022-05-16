Tyler man sentenced to 15 years for sexually assaulting teenage girl

The jury also issued a $10,000 fine, according to court records.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who was found guilty of inappropriately touching a teenage girl was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison.

Jesus Angel Gomez-Gonzalez, 28, was arrested June 8, 2020 on a sexual assault of a child charge.

Last week, Gomez-Gonzalez entered a not guilty plea and following a jury trial, he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday. The jury also issued a $10,000 fine, according to court records.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Gomez-Gonzalez sexually assaulted the teenager at her residence in October 2019.

The teen later told her mom, who confronted Gomez-Gonzalez over the phone. He denied doing anything to the girl, but later stated, “I don’t know why it happened," the affidavit said.