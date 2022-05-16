Tyler man sentenced to 32 years for 2019 stabbing death

Online records show that he will receive 1,050 days of credit for time served.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who pleaded guilty to the 2019 stabbing death of another man was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison.

Humberto Leal, 41, entered a guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Luis Rene Murrufo, 36, of Tyler, on Friday, according to court records.

During a hearing Monday in the 241st District Court, Leal was sentenced to 32 years in prison. Online records show that he will receive 1,050 days of credit for time served.

Leal was arrested July 2, 2019 after an investigation into the death of Murrufo, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1500 block of County Road 328 West in Tyler at 1:25 a.m. June 30, 2019. Murrufo was found dead with a stab wound inside a vehicle parked in the residence’s yard.