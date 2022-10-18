Tyler man sentenced to 33 years in prison for death of his children's mother

Diamond Cruz’s mother, Dalila Lopez Morales, said her daughter would do anything for her kids as she loved being a mom. She misses everything about Cruz.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting the mother of his young children over two years ago.

Catalino Castillo Marin Jr., 23, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in the 7th District Court to murder in connection with the Aug. 9, 2020 death of 21-year-old Diamond Samantha Cruz. He's remained jailed since his arrest.

During the hearing, he also admitted to using a deadly weapon, which in this case was a firearm. Marin then received a 33-year sentence based on the plea agreement.

He also waived his right to a jury trial and right to appeal, Judge Kerry Russell said.

Marin is the father of Cruz’s two young children Adali and Nathaniel, officials said at the time of his arrest.

Arrest documents showed Marin initially told detectives the shooting was an accident but investigators said he gave a conflicting recollection of events.

Cruz’s mother, Dalila Lopez Morales, said in 2020 her daughter would do anything for her kids as she loved being a mom. She misses everything about Cruz.

“She was so happy to be a mom,” Lopez Morales said. “She would do anything for them. She was always with them. She loved doing her daughter’s hair, and she was happy she had a boy and a girl. She was content with a pair.”

Cruz was found dead at a home in the 8700 block of County Road 384 in Tyler at about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 9. Marin was later arrested by Tyler police that same day, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Marin came to a family member's home after the shooting with blood on his hands saying that he and Cruz were fighting over a gun, she shot herself and that he “didn’t mean to do it," the arrest affidavit stated.

A sheriff's office detective found a .40 caliber hand gun near Cruz’s body lying in the threshold of the bedroom, where there was also spent casings and unfired rounds.

Based on his training, the investigator said the entry and exit wounds were not consistent with someone shooting themselves, the document read.

A neighbor then said Cruz and Marin argued regularly, the affidavit stated. In an interview with detectives, Marin said his friend was shooting a gun Marin owned at the friend’s home.

When he came home, Marin said Cruz was upset with him for not coming home to eat. He said she packed up his belongings and told him to leave. Marin told officers he was upset, grabbed a handgun and told Cruz he was going to kill himself, the affidavit read.

Marin then left the residence, retrieved a rifle and placed the handgun into his pocket. He claimed Cruz grabbed the gun from his pocket and put it to her head, saying she would kill herself, according to the affidavit.

Marin claimed he tried to pull the gun away from Cruz, but there was a struggle and the gun fired, the document explained.

The detective presented evidence revealing inconsistencies within Marin’s account of events. Marin could not reasonably explain the conflicting information, the affidavit stated.

In the sheriff’s office interview, police noted Marin referred to Cruz as “the body” or “it” when discussing the shooting. His body language went from calm to trembling, stammering and crossing his arms when discussing the discrepancies in his recollection of events.