Tyler man sentenced to 35 years for killing 1, injuring another in Chapel Hill area

TYLER, Texas — Editor's note: This video is from January 2021.

A Tyler man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting a man to death and injuring another in the Chapel Hill area last year.

Demarkus Keandre Bircher, 22, entered guilty pleas to murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in the 241st District Court Monday morning.

For the murder plea, Bircher received a 35-year sentence, while he got 20 years regarding the assault case. The sentences will be served concurrently, or at the time, according to court records and the Smith County District Attorney's Office.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 3200 block of Jackson Avenue around midnight Jan. 19, 2021 and found two victims of a shooting.

Argusta Stansell, 48, of Winona, was shot in the chest and he died from his injuries at a local hospital. Another man, Kendrick Gill, 41, of Tyler, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Investigators learned Bircher’s name and a residence where he was believed to be staying. Police said they took Bircher into custody at the residence.