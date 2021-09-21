72-year-old Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of child

The sentence was handed down on Friday.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison for a sex crime against children.

According to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, on Friday, Sept. 17, David Donley, 72, was given a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Donley was arrested on Feb. 6, 2020 for sexually assaulting a child.

The defendant entered a plea of not guilty and proceeded to a jury trial in the 7th District Court of Smith County on Aug. 17, 2021.

Smith County Assistant District Attorneys Richard Vance and Zach Gillmore selected a jury and presented witnesses and evidence over three days. After hearing from Det. Aaron Hinton with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and evidence collected at the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center, the jury convicted Donley of aggravated sexual assault of a child on Aug. 19.

At the sentencing hearing before Judge Kerry Russell on Friday, the State argued for a maximum sentence of life in prison based on the heinous nature of the crime.