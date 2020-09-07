Tyler man sharing child pornography under username 'youngisbetterr' sentenced to 11 years

Matthew Kyle Landua was arrested Sept. 26, 2019 after officials found hundreds of inappropriate photos and videos with female children.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man will serve 11 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to promoting child pornography by sharing over 400 images or videos of children on a social media outlet.

Matthew Kyle Landua, 26, entered a guilty plea on one charge of possession with intent to promote child pornography in the 241st District and was sentenced 11 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Landua was arrested Sept. 26, 2019 after officials found hundreds of inappropriate photos and videos with female children. He has been in Smith County Jail since and will receive 288 days of jail credit.