TYLER, Texas — It's a concern that many parents have now: How to monitor, limit, and control what their child is seeing on the internet.

Former child crimes investigator, Tim McDonald, started Aspis Consulting Inc., a nonprofit to help teach parents how to protect their kids.

"We just want to provide parents the opportunity to come in, learn some of the dangers that exist with mobile apps, having cell phones, laptops, tablets," McDonald said, "and we try to provide them with some solutions to help their kids stay safe."

It's those kind of solutions that parents like Tony Splawn are interested in learning.

"You know there's predators online, you never know what your kids are seeing," Splawn said.

That's why McDonald is having a training session tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at East Texas Martial Arts.

"I just want parents to understand that this is a mountain that they can climb, this is a problem that they can conquer and also that it's going to take sweat and tears," McDonald explained.

Splawn owns East Texas Martial Arts, and said an event like this goes hand in hand with what he teaches kids every day, safety.

"If there's any way we can do to help them be safer and help parents to have better knowledge on how to keep their kids safe we thought it was going to be a great fit," Splawn said.

McDonald will show parents some of the problems that come with mobile devices and teach them how to solve them.

"I can't tell the parent how to parent, but I can point them in the right direction."