TYLER, Texas —

PUMPJAXE co-owner Josh Wilson will be competing in the 2019 World Axe Throwing U.S. Open on August 23. Although this is the second year of the competition, this will be Wilson's first time competing.

"Terrible absolutely terrible,” Wilson described his first time learning how to throw an axe. “I couldn’t stick the axe and I was like I have to stay here until I figure it out.”

Wilson started to practice axe throwing about seven months ago. Since then he has thrown an almost perfect game.

"A perfect game is a 64, my highest score is a 60," Wilson said.

The tournament will have around 120 competitors.

"I do really well but at the very least I get to meet some of the greatest people from the United States and Canada," Wilson said.

The competition is set for Friday, August 23 through August 25.

Friday, August 23

Chech-in from 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Seeding Throws from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

Double Elimination Tournament to determine the Top 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Duals Tournament at 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 25

Top 6 to the Final Championship Match at 1 p.m.

ESPN2 Broadcast of the 2019 U.S. Open Tournament (10 p.m. EST)

PUMPJAXE opened in June of 2019. Since its opening, the venue has seen more than 1,100 people come through.

RELATED: Sawmill brings ax throwing to East Texas



