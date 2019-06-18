FORT WORTH, Texas — A Tyler man accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in May is set to plead guilty on Wednesday, according to federal court documents.

According to CBS19's sister station WFAA, Michael Webb, 51, now faces up to life in prison, with a minimum sentence of 20 years, for the federal kidnapping charge. He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be required to register as a sex offender.

RELATED: Michael Webb to plead guilty to kidnapping of 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth

He's scheduled to enter the guilty plea at 9:30 a.m. in federal court.

Webb was arrested on Sunday, May 19, in connection with the abduction of Sale Sabatka.

Webb also faces six state charges of aggravated sexual assault in addition to a state charge of aggravated kidnapping.

He was charged with federal kidnapping because authorities said he used Google maps on his cellphone to get to the hotel.

RELATED: Missing 8-year-old girl, Salem Sabatka, found safe

RELATED: Who is Michael Webb: Breaking down rap sheet of Tyler man accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Fort Worth girl

WFAA reports citizens located Webb's vehicle at the WoodSpring Suites Fort Worth Hotel in Forest Hill early Sunday morning. Forth Worth police then found the child, unharmed, and Webb in the hotel.

A regional AMBER ALERT was issued Saturday after police say Webb kidnapped the child in the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Fort Worth.

According to police, the child and her mother were walking when Webb approached them and grabbed the girl. Sabatka's mother jumped in the car in an effort to get her daughter back, but Webb reportedly shoved the mother out and drove away. Sabatka's mother then called police.

Information regarding Webb's alleged motive and his connection to the girl are unknown at this time.

Nearly four weeks after the kidnapping, a Forest Hills police officer was placed on administrative leave in connection with the investigation during the hours the young girl was missing.

The Forest Hill Police Department faced criticism after the officer failed to find the missing girl during an initial search of the hotel room.

Hours after the girl was taken, Forest Hill police received a tip that Webb had been seen with the child. The officer searched Webb's room around midnight at the WoodSpring Suites on East California Parkway.

The officer spoke to Webb and looked around his room but said they didn't find the child or the car associated with the kidnapping.

A little more than two hours after the room was searched, a second tip came from the same location.

Two North Texas volunteers said they were searching the area when they saw the suspect vehicle parked in the hotel parking lot. Fort Worth police responded at about 2 a.m. and found the girl inside Webb's hotel room.

PREVIOUS ARRESTS

Webb, also known as "Thin Man," has a lengthy criminal record in Smith County and Gregg County having racked up more than 15 arrests since 1985.

RELATED: Tyler man known as 'Thin Man' indicted for sexual assault

His most recent arrest was on April 26, 2018, in which he was jailed for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault. He was released on a personal recognizance bond after his case was dismissed in November 2018.

Smith County/Gregg County judicial records

According to the indictment, Webb assaulted a woman using a knife and also hit the victim with his hands.

However,prosecutors say the victim refused to cooperate with authorities and eventually moved out of state.

"We found out that she moved to the state of Arizona, so we had an uncooperative victim with warrants out, she was out of state, which makes them very difficult to find in a particular case like this," Smith County prosecutor, Richard Vance said.