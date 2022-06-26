POLICE: Tyler man turns self in after killing 1, injuring another in shooting

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 9 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of N. Moore Ave. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as Cameron Price, 25, and Jabraylon Franklin, 24, both of Tyler. They were taken to a local hospital where Franklin later died. Price is in critical condition.



The suspect in the shooting, identified as Larry Taylor, 39, of Tyler, surrendered to police and was booked into the Smith County Jail for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.