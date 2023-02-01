Given days to live, Tyler man continue to write his book

Bob McArthur was told by his medical team that he has congestive heart failure and he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.

A 94-year-old Tyler man continues to work on his book even after being given just days to live.

Bob McArthur was released from UT Health with congestive heart failure on Tuesday to home-hospice, where his medical team told him he has anywhere from one day to one week left to live.

Daughter Trina Maxwell, a medical massage therapist, said her father will live out the rest of his days at home and in peace.