Tyler man with warrant for aggravated assault barricaded in home

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with an aggravated assault warrant has barricaded himself into a house in Smith County after a car chase, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

The Smith County negotiations team has been sent out to the scene.

Erbaugh says the Texas Anti-Gang crime (TAG) taskforce had attempted to pull the suspect over after identifying him as a man with a known aggravated assault warrant on him.

The suspect then initiated a car chase and was pursued by the Department of Publis Safety on US 271, leaving Tyler City Limits. The suspect then drove back into city limits where he abandoned his car and left the city once again on foot before barricading himself in a home.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office was then called out to the scene.

The suspect is believed to have weapons inside the house, Erbaugh said.