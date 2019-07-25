TYLER, Texas — A recent survey conducted by the Texas Municipal Police Association showed many officers in the Tyler Police Department overwhelmingly have negative views about the department's leadership, particularly that of Chief Jimmy Toler.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Heines, City Manager Ed Broussard and Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith released statements addressing the issues within the police department and supporting Chief Toler.

"We have a police force of exceptional men and women. In my career as both a City Councilman and Mayor of the City of Tyler, I have made it my mission to never introduce politics into the Tyler Police Department. It has been my expectation that the Police Union would also refrain from making policing a matter of politics. Even though the Police Union’s actions are the result of internal politics, the Tyler Police Department will continue providing exceptional public safety service to the citizens of Tyler."

- Mayor Martin Heines

"Chief Toler and the dedicated officers of the Tyler Police Department are focused and committed to the safety of every Tyler resident. Through his leadership, Chief Toler has made many departmental improvements, tackled difficult public safety issues and made community outreach and engagement a top priority. I fully support Chief Toler and have every confidence is his ability to continue leading the Tyler Police department.

As City Manager, I have a responsibility to ensure that the City’s commitment to public safety and justice remains paramount, and we do that through the professionalism and effectiveness of our police chief and assistant chiefs. As our police administrative staff holds our officers accountable for their actions, Tyler police officers carry out their work every day with a high degree of competence and respect for those they serve. The relationship between the City Manager, the Police Chief and the police officers is crucial to the proper functioning of the police department. Through structured information sharing and discussion, including praise for work done well, full disclosure of relevant information, and review of areas needing improvement, our police department can continue to maintain the highest standards. I stand by the Tyler Police Department administrative staff, who ensures that we continue to focus on this commitment to public safety and quality service."

- City Manager Ed Broussard

I have come to know Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler very well over the past several years on both a professional and personal basis. It is my belief that good relationships between Law Enforcement leadership positions such as the Smith County Sheriff and Tyler Police Chief benefit the citizenry of both Tyler and Smith County at large a great deal when there is mutual respect and trust between the two.

I will say, without hesitation, that Chief Jimmy Toler and I enjoy a great relationship on both a personal and professional level. I have the utmost respect for Chief Toler’s leadership ability, his concern for his employees and his concern for providing professional law enforcement for the citizens of Tyler, Texas.

I have witnessed on numerous occasions, Chief Toler’s interaction with a number of employees under his leadership. Those interactions have always been professional.

The need, as well as an example of the relationship between Chief Toler and I occurred this past November when homicides with certain similarities started occurring in the city of Tyler and out in the County. Because of the great relationship that Chief Toler and I enjoy, he and I formed a Task Force in a short time comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement officers. This task force proved to be what was needed to bring these investigations to a swift and positive conclusion, resulting in the arrest of a suspect, thereby putting a restless public at ease.

In my forty three year law enforcement career, in both local and federal law enforcement, I have had the opportunity to work with and alongside many, many law enforcement officers at every level.

I can say without prevarication that Chief Jimmy Toler ranks among the top of the list in his ability to competently manage a professional law enforcement operation such as the Tyler, Texas Police Department. He has my full cooperation and support.

- Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith