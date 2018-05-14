Tyler Mayor Martin Heines proclaimed May 14 to the 18 of 2018 as National Salvation Army Week in a ceremony at the Rose Garden Center Monday.

The proclamation will kick off a week that is recognized across the country with events and fundraisers.

"It's always an honor for me, an important function of a mayor, to get out and really support the groups that are doing the good works of our town," Martin Heines, Tyler city mayor, said.

According to the Salvation Army, last year the non-profit served more than 145,000 meals and provided shelter to an average of 118 men, woman and children each night.

Captain Robert Parker of the Salvation Army of Tyler said the proclamation brings an awareness to the organization and allows people to see first hand some of the other things they may not see outside of Christmas.

"It gives us an opportunity to get people plugged in and get them volunteering and to find things that they're passionate about that we're already doing that they can get involved with," Captain Robert Parker, Salvation Army of Tyler, said.

The Tyler Corps has a week of events planned to showcase the non-profits mission in the community.

Tuesday, May 15 Panera Bread Give Back Event 4 to 8 p.m. Panera Bread at 5755 S Broadway Avenue. Panera will donate 20 percent of proceeds to The Salvation Army and discount coupons for The Salvation Army Family Store will be distributed to customers.

Wednesday, May 16 Painting Party - 6:30-8:30 p.m. at TSA Community Center (gym).

Thursday, May 17 Coloring Fun with Captain Kettle - Captain Kettle will pass out coloring pages to kids from 4-5 p.m. at Broadway Square Mall.

Friday, May 18 Lunch on the Square - The Salvation Army Canteen will be serving hotdogs, chips and bottled water from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Downtown Square in Tyler.



