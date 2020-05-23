In an effort to honor veterans and adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum’s traditional in-person Memorial Day service will be moving online.

The service will be broadcast live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Monday with guest speakers Lt. Col. Allen West and Skip Ogle.

The Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/TylerMemorialFH. The live video of the service will remain on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Read the full story from our newspaper partner at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.