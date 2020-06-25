Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce holding event to help minority small business owners

The event will be Monday, June 29, at the chamber’s office at 200 W Gentry Parkway from 6-8 p.m.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce will host an event to assist eligible small business owners to become a Historically Underutilized Business certified.

The event will be Monday, June 29, at the chamber’s office at 200 W Gentry Parkway from 6-8 p.m.

The pandemic's effect on small business is significant is on its own. However, minority small business were especially hit hard by the pandemic.

Data from the Brookings Institution shows large banks approved 60% of loans by white business owners, compared to just 50% of loans by Hispanic business owners and 29% of loans by black business owners.

"Small businesses are in need of our expertise," said Clover Bolden, executive director of the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce. "So, we need to get some women owned businesses and some businesses of color... and get them HUB certified."

To help businesses owned by women, minorities or located in an economically depressed area, the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce is offering a working boot camp for the Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) program.

"HUB certification was started by a Small Business Administration,” Bolden said. “And what it does is, it is not a handout, it is a hand up for those people that have been held back and could not do business with the government."

Being a HUB certified business allows people to apply for up to $16 billion worth of state and federal contracts. The chamber’s workshop is free, but spots are limited to around 12 businesses that are chamber members.

“Sometimes as a small starting business, they can't afford it," Bolden said. "The membership is $100. And also, they can do gift memberships.”

The chamber has started a gift membership option, where business owners who cannot afford to pay the membership themselves can have some help.

"This is a working boot camp," Bolden said. "So bring in laptops and iPads, and we're going to work together and get those certifications going."

Social distancing measures will be in place for the meeting.

The metro chamber is also working on a directory of all black-owned businesses in the City of Tyler.

Bolden is asking for business owners to contact the chamber to be added to the list, it will be available on the chamber’s website.