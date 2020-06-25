Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce working with students to change Robert E Lee High School name

On Monday, several hundred people gathered to urge Tyler Independent School Board of Trustees to take action on the school's name.

TYLER, Texas — As protests for racial justice and equality continue, the Tyler community’s focus has shifted to Robert E. Lee High School.

On Monday, several hundred people gathered to urge Tyler Independent School Board of Trustees to take action on the school's name. Unlike previous attempts, this latest effort is getting more acceptance, including the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“I think people are actually being very vocal, more vocal about it,” said Clover Bolden, executive director of the metro chamber. “They're organizing as well to make their voices stronger.”

Bolden said she supports the name change because she grew up in Port Arthur, with two elementary schools named after confederates, one of which was also called Robert E. Lee.

“Our students today are our leaders tomorrow,” Bolden said. “We don't have to put up monuments and names on buildings to teach the history. It could be in the books as a part of the curriculum."

In 2018, the last time Tyler had the name debate a similar situation was happening in Port Arthur, only it had a different outcome and changed the schools names. Bolden said she thought the decision brought the South Texas community more together and she’s hopeful it could do the same now for Tyler.

"I think it will be unifying, because it will take out that daily sting that people of color are forced to deal with every day when they're confronted by monuments to our racist and slavery past,” Bolden explained.

Bolden and the chamber plan to work with students who also want to see Lee’s name removed from the Tyler school.

"We're actually in talks and getting together where we can help strengthen their voice,” said Bolden. “We need to recognize that where there is passion, that is excellent, but it needs to be productive, passionate. So let's put it together."

The Tyler Metro Chamber plans to help facilitate future community meetings with students on the topic and help with legal counsel.

“My position is to let's go after the legislation, that's going to require voting registration, that's going to require holding people in office accountable,” Bolden said.