Tyler Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks public comment to improve transit routes

The Tyler Metropolitan Planning Organization needs the help of the public transit riders in Tyler to update some routes.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting the second round of public Zoom meetings this week to gather input from public transit users to see what the need is in the community.

The planning organization is looking to update bus routes inside as well as outside of Tyler city limits. The goal is to try to improve the current bus routes and get better and more frequent service to access more business and residential areas.

"So essentially try to figure out ways to try to optimize how somebody can get on a bus in Tyler and if they needed to go to Longview what would that be and how do we make those connections," MPO Manager Michael Howell said.

Howell said they want to get as many people to comment so they can see what the need is and be able to add specific routes to connect Tyler to surrounding towns.

"The purpose is to try to make sure we are going in the right direction, this is about the midpoint of the process. the feedback that is generated from these two open houses that we are getting ready to have will really facilitate and help the recommendations be facilitated to fully flesh out what the final draft of recommendations will be towards the end of the process," he said.

The first round of comments took place a couple of weeks ago on October 22nd. They had 10 people attend the virtual meeting to give comment and got 34 responses to their online survey.

From that feedback, the planning organization drafted the recommendations and the goal of this upcoming meeting is to gauge more interest and hear from transit riders on what their needs are.

"We are trying to see if people are in favor of these concepts of different routes and different choices and if there's support for them they can continue to refine those or if the community says that's not what we need then we can go ahead and make those changes before we get too far down in the planning process," Howell said.

Howell says the last time the city did a full comprehensive study was ten years ago.

Two meetings will be held this week via Zoom. The first on Thursday will begin at noon, and Saturday's will start at 2 p.m.

Nov. 12 at noon

Zoom Link: https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/99632774488

https://tooledesign.zoom.us/j/99632774488 Meeting ID: 996 3277 4488 Passcode: 919847

996 3277 4488 Passcode: 919847 Join by phone: +1-651-372-8299 US

+1-651-372-8299 US Meeting ID: 996 3277 4488

Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.