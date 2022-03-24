Tyler middle school brings special music experience to senior community

The event consisted of a small ensemble music program by the Three Lakes Middle School jazz band and 50 senior citizens.

TYLER, Texas — It was a special Wednesday afternoon for nursing home residents at The Heights of Tyler. Through the power of music, Tyler ISD’s Three Lakes Gator Band brought smiles and comfort to a room filled with senior citizens.

The event consisted of a small ensemble music program by the Three Lakes Middle School jazz band and 50 senior citizens who were moved by musical notes and interacting with students.

Rosie Moses, resident at The Heights, was dancing during the performances and said the small show meant a lot to her and the residents.