TYLER, Texas — A kind and giving woman, whose philanthropic efforts in health, education and faith greatly impacted the Tyler area, died Saturday morning.

Philanthropist Marie “Peaches” Owen was a friend to everyone she met and hoped to eliminate human suffering through her works in nonprofits. She was 82.

To celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary in 2010, Owen and her husband, Louis, donated $18 million to allow Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospitals and Clinics to build a seven-story heart hospital. The building was named Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in their honor.

