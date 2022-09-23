Tyler motorcyclist killed after wreck involving truck in Smith County

DPS said Purvis failed to yield the right of way and collided with Miller's motorcycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler motorcyclist is dead after he was struck by a truck Wednesday on State Highway 64.

Lance L. Miller, 31, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on SH 64, while Phyllis J. Purvis, 59, of Tyler, was driving north in a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 on County Road 210. Purvis was stopped at the intersection with SH 64, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Purvis failed to yield the right of way and collided with Miller's motorcycle.

Miller was pronounced dead at a hospital, and Purvis was taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.