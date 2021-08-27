Tyler Municipal Court implementing COVID-19 precautions for jury trials

Those who appear in the Court for other matters will be encouraged, but not required to wear a mask.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Municipal Court is requiring masks to be worn in the courtroom during jury selections and trials as COVID-19 cases in Smith County reach pandemic highs.

"We have seen the sharp spikes in numbers of people infected and seen the burden this has placed on the medical community," said Associate Judge Jim Huggler. "Requiring masks inside the courtroom is a reasonably necessary step to protect the people in court and our community."

The City of Tyler says that this new requirement is in compliance with the Emergency Orders from the Supreme Court of Texas directing judges to take all reasonably necessary steps to avoid exposing court proceedings and participants to the threat of COVID-19.

Those who refused to wear a mask will have the option to reschedule their jury duty for a later date. They may also request to speak to a judge about their concerns.

Those who appear in the Court for other matters will be encouraged, but not required to wear a mask. The Tyler Municipal Court also allows people to request to appear before the Court remotely and other accommodations are offered.