Tyler Municipal Court partners with Tyler Public Library to offer alternative community service options

To participate, a person must enter a plea of “Guilty” or “No Contest” and request a payment alternative.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Tyler Municipal Court has partnered with the Tyler Public Library to solidify alternative community service options as a way to pay for Municipal Court fines.

Qualifying people may now be referred to the Tyler Public Library to complete their community service hours through spending time reading to their children, participating in educational programming or studying for betterment of self in efforts of obtaining their GED.

“If we get one person through the Library and complete their case, that’s a success for us,” said Judge James Huggler. “We just want whatever plan we agree with between the judge and that person successfully completed.”