Tyler Municipal Court offers 'Warrant Solution Program' throughout February

Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested.

TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler press release, The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February.

Defendants eligible for the Warrant Solution Program will receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and be allowed 14 days to make the initial down payment to establish a payment plan or they can receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and an additional $25 reduction on each unadjudicated case if the entire balance is paid in full.

Defendants who are unable to pay the authorized monthly installment will be allowed the opportunity to see a judge to explain their circumstances.

The program began on Feb. 1 and will end on Feb. 28 to allow customers the opportunity to handle their court business voluntarily.

This program is not available to defendants who are arrested on outstanding warrants.