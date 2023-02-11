Tyler Municipal Court offers 'Warrant Solution Program' throughout February

TYLER, Texas — According to The City of Tyler press release, The City of Tyler Municipal Court is offering a Warrant Solution Program for the month of February.
Any defendant with outstanding City of Tyler warrants may voluntarily appear in Court to request a payment plan without the risk of being arrested.
Defendants eligible for the Warrant Solution Program will receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and be allowed 14 days to make the initial down payment to establish a payment plan or they can receive a $50 reduction on each outstanding case and an additional $25 reduction on each unadjudicated case if the entire balance is paid in full.
Defendants who are unable to pay the authorized monthly installment will be allowed the opportunity to see a judge to explain their circumstances.
The program began on Feb. 1 and will end on Feb. 28 to allow customers the opportunity to handle their court business voluntarily.
This program is not available to defendants who are arrested on outstanding warrants.
To learn more about Tyler Municipal Court's Warrant Solution Program or to find out if you're eligible, contact the Court at (903) 531-1266 or at 813 N. Broadway Ave. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.