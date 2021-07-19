Tyler murder suspect added to DPS's 10 most wanted list

Dakevian Scroggins is wanted in relation to a May 13 murder on Crosby Street in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The search has intensified for a man wanted in connection with a Tyler murder case.

Dakevian Scroggins has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety‘s top 10 most wanted fugitive list.

Scroggins is wanted in relation to a May 13 murder on Crosby Street in Tyler. Christopher Heidelberger was found dead in his home shortly after the murder.

One suspect was taken into custody, but police have been unable to locate Scroggins. Getting him placed on this list will make the chances of somebody recognizing him more likely.

"The more the word gets out there, the more people know who he is and know his name and know his picture, the better the chance that he will either turn himself in," Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department spokesperson said. "We hope that’s what happens, that he just turns himself in or he will be spotted and arrested."