Tyler Museum of Art kicks off its Summer Lecture Series next week

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Museum of Art (TMA) will kick off its free 2023 Summer Lecture Series at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, with a talk by the featured artist in its current exhibition.

“This lecture series will expand the conversation around our current exhibition, Observations: Works by Melissa Miller,” TMA Executive Director Caleb Bell said. “All three talks relate directly to the work on display or ideas surrounding the show.”

An anonymous donor sponsors the lecture series.