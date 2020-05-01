TYLER, Texas — A Tyler music venue that has been in operation for nearly 30 years is closing its doors.

According to Clicks Live, they will be shutting down Sunday, January 12.

Clicks released the following statement on their Facebook page regarding the closure:

Due to circumstances not under our control, it is with a saddened heart that we are having to announce the end of Clicks Live. This Clicks location has been a part of Tyler since 1993. We would like to thank everyone that has been a part of this journey. From the customers who have become our family, to all the performers that have come and played on our stage, all of you guys that played on the tiny stages we had before renovating to our amazing stage we have now, to our loyal pool players, to all the 21-year-olds that decided to celebrate such a monumental day of your lifetime with us, to all of you that chose us as a place to propose to your significant other, to all of our regulars that have been with us since 1993, and even before it was Clicks, when it was Speeds, to everyone that has come in and checked us out and gave us a chance we thank you. We couldn’t have made it this long without you. Our last day, unfortunately, will be next Sunday, January 12. So if you love us as much as we love you, please try to make it in to see us one last time. Share your stories and memories that you have experienced here. On Sunday the 12th, we are planning a jam session so that anyone that would like to come play on our stage one more time is more than welcome. To end on a good note, let’s PARTY this week! And go out with a BANG! Again, thank you so much to everyone for your support all these years. Thank you to all the staff as well. This place wouldn’t be Clicks Live without you guys. We are going to miss you all, but we hope to see you all this week!

The venue also wants performers to know if they have gigs scheduled past the 12th, they will be canceled.

Patrons have also started a petition to keep Clicks Live open. To sign your name, click here.