Tyler native named All-Pro Tour Tournament Operations Manager

Taylor graduated from Chapel Hill ISD and became a Tournament Operations Intern with the Northern Texas PGA section before joining the APT in January.

TYLER, Texas — All-Pro Tour's new Tournament Operations Manager, Taylor Deike, was born and raised in Tyler. Her journey from East Texas to the ATP has been full of hard work, education, and traveling, which created unique opportunities for the East Texan.

The former Chapel Hill ISD softball player took a gap year before enrolling in college in order to spend a five month solo trip to Western Europe and Southeast Asia. Upon returning to the states, Deike studied at Texas A&M University and graduated in 2021 with a degree in sport management and a minor in Business.

She then became the Tournament Operations Intern with the Northern Texas PGA section before joining the APT in January 2022.

How Her Golf Career Started

COVID-19 has been a difficult adjustment for most, but it has also opened up new opportunities for others. At A&M, Deike worked with the Texas A&M softball team, but her job was impacted by the pandemic, with all games being suspended across the NCAA. Deike applied for a job at a local public golf course in Bryan, Texas, and the rest is history.

Needless to say, Deike fell in love with the game of golf, especially the people involved in the historic sport.

The All Pro Tour hosts is known for its professional 72 hole golf tournaments. They serve as a training ground for PGA Tour bound golfers.