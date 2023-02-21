Tyler native entertainer shares her story of HIV journey, desire to help others through nonprofit

VirLinda Stanton, an actress, speaker, author, national gospel recording artist and activist, appeared on CBS19's Morning Loop Tuesday to discuss her new nonprofit.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler native entertainer is sharing her journey of getting diagnosed with HIV almost 30 years ago and using the story to help others in the process.

VirLinda Stanton, an actress, entertainer, speaker, bestselling author, national gospel recording artist and activist, appeared on CBS19's Morning Loop Tuesday to discuss her new nonprofit, Overcomers for Life.

Stanton said she was diagnosed with HIV in 1994. She recalled speaking about HIV/AIDS on her platforms but wasn't open about her diagnosis. For several years, she focused on living and her career.

God encouraged her to be transparent about her own journey as well, Stanton said.

She formed the organization Overcomers for Life, to promote health and wellness awareness on various issues, including HIV/AIDS, mental health issues and other conditions.

Stanton said she wants to be that person or a part of the organization that can help others battling those health struggles.