Tyler native, Sally Vonner, named general secretary, CEO for largest U.S. Denominational Organization for Women

TYLER, Texas — The United Women in Faith announced its new general secretary and CEO, Sally Vonner.

Vonner is a native of Tyler and will be inaugurated on July 29 at 3 p.m. at the Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas.

She will be the second Black woman to lead the organization.

“I am honored to helm a sisterhood of women who believe our love in action can change the world for good,” Vonner said.

Vonner initially began her term as a general secretary and CEO on June 1, 2023. The organization’s board vote on May 22 culminated a six-month nationwide search. She first joined the United Women in Faith's national staff in 2010 as Assistant General Secretary of Membership and Leadership Development.

Following a reorganization in 2018, she became the Transformation Officer, coordinating the organization’s visioning and strategic development to positively impact the lives of women, children, and youth. She oversaw an organizational rebranding that opened new ways for women to join, introduced program innovations and initiatives, and rolled out United Women in Faith as the new public-facing name.

"Sally is not just a woman who knows this organization, but she is also a visionary who possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said ‘Ainise ‘Isama’u, United Women in Faith board president.

Vonner is ready for the new challenge.